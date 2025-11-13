AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 299.06 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 87.15% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 299.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 264.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.06264.33 13 OPM %15.7512.59 -PBDT46.4729.03 60 PBT36.2619.09 90 NP23.0212.30 87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content