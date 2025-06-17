Home / Markets / News / Axiscades Technologies shares hit fresh all-time high today; here's why

Axiscades Technologies shares hit fresh all-time high today; here's why

Axiscades Technologies shares surged after the company signed a strategic agreement with Spain-based Indra to jointly produce aerospace and defence solutions.

Axiscades Technologies share price: Axiscades Technologies shares were in focus on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, rallying up to 5 per cent (upper circuit) to hit a record high of ₹1,282.70. 
 
At 11:00 AM, Axiscades Technologies shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,280.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 81,557.98 levels.
 

Why did Axiscades Technologies shares jump today?

 
Axiscades Technologies shares surged after the company signed a strategic agreement with Spain-based Indra to jointly produce aerospace and defence solutions.
 
Indra is a leading Spanish multinational specialising in defence, air traffic, and space technologies. With a strong presence in over 140 countries and operations in 49, it is known for its innovation, systems integration, and role in major European defence programmes. In FY24, Indra reported revenue of €4.843 billion.
 
Under the pact, Indra aims to procure defence products and services from Axiscades, leveraging its capabilities in design, development, production, and supply chain. 
 
The partnership will enable the manufacturing of several Indra systems in India, including antennas for Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for in-flight data, and countermeasure systems to protect aircraft from missile threats like MANPADS.
 
Both companies are also exploring joint product development for Indian and global markets, potentially customising existing Indra offerings or creating new ones. 
 
Further collaboration is being considered in MPA Airborne Solutions and for DRDO CABS’ MRMR and MMMA programmes.
 
“The collaboration between the two companies strengthens Indra’s position in the global aerospace systems market and its network of alliances with companies worldwide,” Axiscades Technologies said. 

About Axiscades Technologies

 
Axiscades Technologies is among the leading technology and product engineering companies with over 25 years of expertise in aerospace, defence, and electronic systems & industrial automation (ESAI). The company provides end-to-end solutions—from conceptual design to manufacturing and certification—making it a trusted partner for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide.
 
The market capitalisation of Axiscades Technologies is ₹5,451.17 crore. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 
The 52-week high of Axiscades Technologies is ₹1,282.70 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹421.05. 
 

Jun 17 2025

