Aye Finance IPO: Shares list flat at ₹129 amid subdued investor response

Aye Finance Share Price: Shares of non-banking financial company Aye Finance disappointed investors with a muted debut on the bourses on Monday, February 16, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

The NBFC’s stocks opened their maiden trading session on the BSE and NSE at ₹129 per share, matching the issue price.

The listing also reflected negative sentiment in the grey market. Ahead of the D-Street debut, Aye Finance’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹127 in the grey market, suggesting a discount of ₹2 or 1.55 per cent compared with the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aye Finance IPO details The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 55 million equity shares worth an estimated ₹710 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.3 million shares aggregating to ₹300 crore. The issue was offered at a price band of ₹122 to ₹129 per share, with a lot size of 116 shares. The public offering was open for subscription from February 9 to February 11, 2026. The IPO received a muted response from investors, with bids received for 4,42,21,288 shares against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 97 per cent. Among categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribed their portion by 1.55 times, while other categories were not fully subscribed. Retail individual investors (RIIs) booked 77 per cent of their reserved portion, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) showed the lowest interest, subscribing only 0.05 per cent.