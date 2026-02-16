A bullish engulfing candlestick formation near the key support zone further strengthens the possibility of a trend reversal, the report stated.Choice Broking has highlighted that the stock has broken out of the falling trendline channel, signalling a clear shift in sentiment and a bullish structural reversal.Based on this reversal, analysts at Choice Broking project an upside target of around ₹1,375 and ₹1,465 levels in the medium term. The higher-end of the project upside target implies a potential gain of around 15.5 per cent from Friday's (February 13) closing price.Technically, the stock remains strong as it trades comfortably above its key EMAs, all trending upward and reinforcing the broader bullish momentum.The report also states that the price action is supported by steady volumes, reflecting healthy participation and gradual accumulation. The weekly RSI at 53.73 also supports the positive bias, indicating strengthening momentum without entering the overbought zone."Given the favourable chart structure and supportive technical indicators, long positions can be considered near ₹1,270, while dips towards ₹1,245 may act as accumulation opportunities. Positional support is placed at ₹1,165; a breach below this level could pose downside risk, but as long as the stock sustains above this zone, the broader bias remains positive with a favourable risk–reward setup for a potential breakout-driven rally," said Choice Broking.