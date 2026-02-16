Stocks to Watch today, Feb 16: Ola Electric, Kfin Tech, Inox Green, HUL

Stocks to Watch today, February 16, 2026: Domestic markets are likely to open on a weak note amid mixed global cues. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 87 points at 25,432.

Across Asia-Pacific, markets were seeing thin trade as China's and South Korea's markets were shut for New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.19 per cent after data showed the economy expanded just 0.1 per cent (annualised) in the December quarter, sharply below the 1.6 per cent gain forecast, with government spending weighing on activity.

On Friday, Wall Street ended mixed even after the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent in January, translating into a 2.4 per cent rise on an annualised basis. The S&P 500 edged up 0.05 per cent and the Dow Jones gained 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.22 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals: The hospital said that it is out of the impact from the Bangladesh crisis in its overseas patient inflow owing to diversification to new regions. Religare Enterprises: The company's board has approved a plan to demerge its financial services and insurance businesses into two separately listed entities, in a move aimed at unlocking shareholder value and sharpening strategic focus. Lodha Developers: The company has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty for ₹294 crore, as part of its expansion plan. HUL: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said "fundamentals" of its business in India, its second largest market after the US, are improving. In the fourth quarter, Unilever, in the home care segment, reported a 4.7 per cent underlying sales growth along with a volume growth of 4 per cent, which, according to the company, was supported by "continued strong volume in India".

Hero MotoCorp: The company aims to strengthen its presence in segments such as scooters, premium bikes, and electric vehicles, where it currently remains under-represented, according to the company's CEO Harshvardhan Chitale. Escorts Kubota: The India-US interim trade deal gives a good opportunity to explore exporting of tractors to America, according to a senior official of farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota. Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the proposed acquisition up to 41.66 per cent of Manappuram Finance's paid-up equity capital / convertible instruments by affiliates of Bain Capital-- BC Asia Investments XXV Ltd and BC Asia Investments XIV Ltd.

Piramal Pharma: The US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting the company's Telangana-based manufacturing plant. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of the company's Digwal (Telangana ) based plant from February 9, 2026, to February 13, 2026. Signature Global: The company has formed an equal joint venture with RMZ Group to develop a mixed-use project in Gurugram, with the Bengaluru-based firm investing ₹1,283 crore. IndiGo: The airline is planning to hire more than 1,000 pilots in one of the biggest recruitment drives undertaken by an Indian carrier, according to reports.