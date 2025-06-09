Bajaj Finance up 4%, hits new high on fixing record date for split, bonus

Share price Bajaj Finance today: Shares of Bajaj Finance gained 4.4 per cent to hit a record high of ₹9,785.9 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, backed by heavy volumes, after the company fixed June 16, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of stock split and bonus shares.The stock price of the non-banking finance company quoted higher for the second straight day, surging over 9 per cent during the period. With this, Bajaj Finance share price has surpassed its previous all-time high level of ₹9,709.75, which it touched on April 24, 2025. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance has outperformed the market by soaring 11 per cent, as compared to 3.9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock rallied 38 per cent, as against 5 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
Bajaj Finance fixes June 16, 2025 as record date for stock split, bonus sharesBajaj Finance informed the stock exchanges, after market hours on Friday, June 6, that the company fixed Monday, June 16, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the company. The board of directors of Bajaj Finance in its board meeting held on April 29, 2025, recommended sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹ 2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up; and issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up. The corporate actions are proposed to enable retail shareholders to partake in the company's future, Bajaj Finance said. ALSO READ | GRSE shares rise 5% on global maritime push; stock up 85% in 1 month
Brokerage views on Bajaj FinanceBajaj Finance continues to derive benefits from a diverse loan portfolio, wide distribution network, effective execution and a strong management team. Bajaj Finance has significantly strengthened its technology, digital platforms and product offerings. The management expects a 24-25 per cent asset under management (AUM) growth driven by existing and new businesses, along with stable margin, and peaking out stress. It is a leading player in the NBFC space which is expected to benefit from policy tailwinds in the short term and a strong portfolio with a wide network in the medium to long term, according to Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Analyst at Axis Securities expect Bajaj Finance to deliver a strong AUM/NII/Earnings growth of 25/26/25 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the medium term, driven by Steady-to-marginally improving NIMs, Operating leverage driving cost ratio improvement, and (iii) Positive outlook on asset quality, keeping credit costs under control. The brokerage firm expects Bajaj Finance to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.5-4.6 per cent/19-21 per cent, broadly in-line with the management’s long-term guidance. ALSO READ | MCX rises 4% after Sebi approves to launch electricity futures; IEX up 4%
About Bajaj FinanceBajaj Finance is one of India's largest and well-diversified NBFCs. The company provides loans for two wheelers, consumer durables, housing, SME & MSME businesses etc. Bajaj Finance undertook business and organizational restructuring in FY2008 and re-defined small business loans and consumer financing as its key niches. Bajaj Finance has an AUM of ~₹ 4.16 trillion as of March 2025, serves more than 97.12 million clients and offers a wide range of lending services to retail, SME and commercial customers across urban and rural India. Bajaj Finance continues to be the largest consumer durables lender in India. As a business entity, Bajaj Finance continues to deliver steady performance and superior asset-quality performance.
