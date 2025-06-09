Bajaj Finance up 4%, hits new high on fixing record date for split, bonus

Share price Bajaj Finance today: Shares of Bajaj Finance gained 4.4 per cent to hit a record high of ₹9,785.9 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, backed by heavy volumes, after the company fixed June 16, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of stock split and bonus shares.

Bajaj Finance fixes June 16, 2025 as record date for stock split, bonus shares

Brokerage views on Bajaj Finance

About Bajaj Finance