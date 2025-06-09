Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GRSE shares rise 5% on global maritime push; stock up 85% in 1 month

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers' shares rose 5% as the company continued signing strategic agreements with multinational companies

GRSE is simultaneously completing an order for four ASW corvettes (pictured)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers' scrip continued to soar as the shipbuilding firm continued signing strategic agreements with multinational companies as part of an official delegation visit. 
 
The public sector undertaking (PSU) company's stock rose as much as 5.1 per cent during the day to ₹3,418 per share. The stock hit a life high of ₹3,532 last Thursday. The stock pared gains to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹3,292 apiece, compared to a 0.41 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:03 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a 4.5 per cent one-day loss on Monday and have risen over 85 per cent in the last month. The scrip has outrun the benchmark with a rally of over 103 per cent this year, compared to a 6.1 per cent advance in the Nifty50. Garden Reach Shipbuilders' market capitalisation is close to touching the ₹40,000 crore mark, according to Bloomberg.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

GRSE signs MoUs with Sweden, Denmark firms 

The shipbuilding PSU signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during an official delegation visit to Sweden and Denmark, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. 
 
The first MoU was signed with Sweden-based Berg Propulsion, a player in marine propulsion systems. This partnership aims to enhance GRSE’s capabilities in manufacturing propulsion-related equipment and systems, particularly for ongoing and upcoming government projects, it said in the statement. The collaboration is expected to leverage the technical expertise of both companies and strengthen GRSE’s presence in the marine equipment segment.

In a second key development, GRSE signed another MoU on June 6, 2025, with Denmark-based SunStone, a provider of expedition cruise vessels. This agreement lays the groundwork for potential future collaboration in the expedition cruise segment.
 
Last week, the company announced the signing of three key international agreements during an official delegation visit to Norway. This came after it clarified that it signed a non-binding MoU with Norway-based Kongsberg to receive design expertise for the indigenous construction of a Polar Research Vessel. 

Garden Reach order book and Q4 results

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), GRSE's revenue from operations moved up from ₹1,015 crore to ₹1,642 crore, registering a growth of 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) moved up from ₹166 crore to ₹335 crore, registering a growth of 101 per cent Y-o-Y, and the profit after tax climbed from ₹114 crore to ₹244 crore, registering a 118 per cent growth Y-o-Y.
 
Despite the strong revenue accrual to the tune of nearly ₹5,000 crore, the management said the company managed to maintain the order book at ₹22,680 crore as on March 31, 2025.

