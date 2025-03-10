Bajaj twins, Maruti, 13 others outrun Sensex, Nifty in 2025; do you own?

The fall in the Indian stock market in the past months has been a nightmare for investors. The rally in BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty index , which were at their peak in September 2024, has been punctured by an unabated selling by foreign investors.

The 30-stock Sensex index has slipped 13 per cent from its record high level, while the 50-share Nifty has tumbled 11 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.

Further, so far in calendar year 2025, the benchmarks are down nearly 5 per cent each. The losses, meanwhile, have been steeper in the broader markets - a pocket widely fancied by retail investors for quick money -- where the Nifty Midcap 100 has slipped nearly 14 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap 100 has crashed 18 per cent.

However, not all investors have burnt their hands in this stock market correction. Fifteen of the 30 Sensex stocks and 8 of the 50 Nifty stocks have outperformed the benchmarks as they surged between 7 per cent and 23 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D) in CY25.

According to analysts, these stocks have shown resilience in the falling stock market owing to strong fundamentals, healthy growth prospects, and trend reversal.

Also Read

In CY-2024, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares lost 7 per cent each, while Tata Steel shares were down 1 per cent, and Hindalco shares 2 per cent.

"Among the lot, Bajaj Finance stock is seeing a rebound after last year's dismal performance. Fundamentally, Bajaj Finance is one of the biggest non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) in India, which may benefit from the income tax relief-led consumption boost," said Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.

As for metal stocks, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindalco, analysts opine the Y-T-D gains could be attributed to signs of recovery in China, coupled with rising capex projects back home.

ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch Today: Rice, R Infra, Voda Idea, IndusInd, Gensol "The imposition of anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel products put the metal sector on a bullish trajectory," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities.

Outlook

Going ahead, analysts reckon the improved operational landscape of NBFCs in FY26 bode well for related stocks.

Global brokerage Nomura, for instance, believes that the quarterly results of NBFCs in the December 2024 quarter pointed towards peaked credit costs, setting the stage for improved profitability in the coming quarters.

"With the RBI cutting repo rate, NBFCs may see better loan disbursements ahead. Besides, their net interest margins (NIMs) and Return on Assets (RoA) may expand further," the brokerage had said in a recent report.

As a strategy, Nomura bets on Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and SBI Card.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, meanwhile, think the current market environment is suitable for largecap stocks as they offer better downside protection and more reasonable valuations. The brokerage, thus, is bullish on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

As for metals, analysts share a mixed outlook where input costs and domestic demand recovery, especially for base metals, will hold key for further gains.

"Investors should focus on stocks with strong earnings visibility and stable cash flows, avoiding excessive exposure to volatile midcap and smallcap segments," it said.