Home / Markets / News / Balanced advantage fund equity exposure off lows as valuations improve

Balanced advantage fund equity exposure off lows as valuations improve

In the case of ICICI Prudential BAF, the net equity exposure was 47 per cent last month compared to a low of 31.4 per cent in August 2024

Majority of the larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in the previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels
Premium
Representational Image (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The net equity exposure of balanced advantage funds (BAFs) are off their lows as the equity market correction has eased valuations.
BAFs, which invest in both equity and debt, mostly determine the equity allocation through valuation metrics.
 
Most offerings cut their equity allocation as valuations go up and vice-versa. 
The largest scheme in the category, which manages nearly ₹1 trillion, had a net equity exposure of 56.1 per cent at the end of February 2025. The exposure had dropped below 50 per cent in August 2024.
  In the case of ICICI Prudential BAF, the net equity exposure was 47 per cent last month compared to a low of 31.4 per cent in August 2024.
  However, equity allocation remains on the conservative side with the exposure remaining below the 65 per cent threshold.
  Most BAFs are equity taxation products, and hence, have to maintain a minimum 65 per cent gross equity allocation.
 
Fund managers deploy equity arbitrage strategies to lower net equity allocation when the equity valuations are not as attractive.
  The allocation is also lower compared to the highs seen in the recent past. For example, the net equity exposure of ICICI Prudential BAF had surged close to 74 per cent during the market fall in early 2020.
  Edelweiss BAF, which follows a pro-cyclical asset allocation model as opposed to the more common countercyclical approach, is the only scheme among the large ones to have reduced net equity exposure in recent months. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sebi adopts new regulatory playbook under Tuhin Kanta Pandey's leadership

UBS upgrades UltraTech, Ambuja, Dalmia to 'buy' on earnings upcycle in FY26

Stock market closing bell: IT defies market trends, benchmarks settle flat

Premium

Trent: Still a pricey bet on fast fashion retail, stays in top picks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 32pts, Nifty ends at 23,668; SMIDs dip 1%; IT shares outshine

Topics :equityvaluationdebt assets

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story