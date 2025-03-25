Sebi adopts new regulatory playbook under Tuhin Kanta Pandey's leadership

With new leadership at the helm, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is shifting towards a more deregulatory approach alongside strengthened governance, as evident from the key decisions at its latest board meeting.

Pandey has underscored the need to account for the “costs” of regulatory changes, signalling a departure from the regulator’s earlier fast-paced approach.

“If an alternative approach can ease business without compromising on risk, we will explore it. Regulatory changes must be nuanced and clear,” the career bureaucrat-turned-regulator said on Monday, while emphasising a mindful approach to avoid unnecessary burdens on the market ecosystem.

Sebi’s relaxed stance was on display on Monday. The securities watchdog shelved a proposal to oversee the appointment of key managerial personnel (KMPs) in market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges and clearing corporations. It also deferred the implementation of stricter changes to regulations governing investment bankers and custodians, citing the risk of unintended complexities and unnecessary costs. Additionally, Sebi reversed a prior decision from its December meeting that had limited advance fee collection periods for research analysts (RAs) and investment advisers (IAs) to three and six months, respectively, relaxing it to one year. “It’s better to take time and refine regulations before issuing them,” Pandey noted.

This shift has drawn praise from experts. “I am pleased to see the Sebi board focusing on deregulation and strengthening governance,” said MS Sahoo, a former whole-time member, Sebi. Legal and industry voices have gone further, calling it a marked U-turn from the regulator’s previous approach. "Between dinner-table jabs that Sebi rules from an ivory tower and the regulator’s own wariness that every profit is suspect, lies the path to balanced oversight. It’s encouraging that Sebi’s first board meeting under the new chairman prioritised trust-building—both within the institution and in the markets. His focus on clarity, stability and engagement signals a refreshing shift toward faith over fear, a U-turn from recent regulatory approach,” said Sumit Agrawal, partner, Regstreet Law Advisors.

The board meeting also brought relaxations for Category II alternative investment funds (AIFs), broadening their investible horizon in the debt segment. To be sure, this and a few other announcements made on Monday were proposed months ago. “The new rule treats riskier listed debt (below A rating) as unlisted for investment purposes—a smart move. I hope this paves the way for lighter regulation in the AIF space, which has shifted from a light-touch framework to hyper-regulation,” said Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors. Parekh also welcomed Sebi’s decision to scrap norms requiring merchant bankers to divest non-listed and other work to subsidiaries, which he argued would have disrupted operations for “unknown benefits”.