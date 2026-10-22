Balkrishna Industries jumps 4% on inking deal with Italy-based Pirelli

Share price of Balkrishna Industries jumped 4.2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,124.60 on Thursday after the tyre-maker announced a deal with Italy-based Pirelli. The stock gained 5.7 per cent from the day's low of ₹2,010. In the process, the stock traded at its highest point in October. The stock registered its 52-week low at ₹1,964.70 on October 13, 2026, and has gained 8 per cent from its monthly nadir. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹2,775 on February 10, 2026. At 12:30 PM, Balkrishna Industries traded 4 per cent higher at ₹2,122 on trades of around 2.37 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was down 0.8 per cent at 22,635. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Balkrishna Industries inks deal with Pirelli for branded premium car tyres
Balkrishna Industries in an exchange filing on Thursday said the company and Pirelli signed a strategic agreement aimed at capturing the opportunities offered by the Indian car tyre market. The agreement is for production of 800,000 Pirelli branded premium car tyres in India by the year 2030. The agreement also paves the way for a second phase which envisages, the creation of a 50-50 joint venture and the construction of a production plant dedicated to 'High Value' car tyres, both with the Pirelli brand and the Balkrishna brand to serve India and other international markets. The agreement supports Balkrishna's expansion into the passenger car tyre segment and is expected to create new opportunities in both domestic and international markets, the release stated. Commenting on the strategic agreement, Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries, said "This partnership brings together complementary strengths to capture the opportunities of a growing market while creating value for both companies". "When a globally established brand such as Pirelli chooses BKT, it is a recognition of the manufacturing strength, quality and expertise we have built over decades. We are proud to bring our industrial scale to this partnership and to serve customers not only in India but also across our international markets. Pirelli's technological leadership and Balkrishna's industrial capabilities provide together a strong foundation for lasting values,” said Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of Balkrishna Industries. Founded in Milan in 1872, Pirelli is one of the world's largest tyre manufacturers, with products and services for cars, motorbikes, and bicycles. Positioned at the top of the range in the High Value, Premium, and Prestige segments, the brand combines deep Italian roots with international scale, supported by 18 plants in 12 countries, and a commercial network in over 160 countries.