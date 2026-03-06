Garden Reach shares jump 6% on signing MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems
Garden Reach shares: The partnership aims to collaborate on a wide range of maritime and defence systems, including ship propulsion and mechanical systems for naval and commercial vessels
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Friday after it signed a MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. to jointly develop and promote indigenous advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms and maritime capabilities
The company's stock rose as much as 5.77 per cent during the day to ₹2,548 per share, a day after it rose as much as 8.8 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 5.1 per cent higher at ₹2,533 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Garden Reach has a total market capitalisation of ₹29,025.19 crore.
What's driving the GRSE stock?
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. to jointly develop and promote indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms and other strategic maritime capabilities for domestic and global markets.
The partnership aims to collaborate on a wide range of maritime and defence systems, including ship propulsion and mechanical systems for naval and commercial vessels, integrated platform management systems, steering and stabiliser assemblies and deck equipment, the company said.
It will also focus on developing unmanned platforms such as Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), the company said in an exchange filing. Both firms will jointly identify and pursue opportunities in India and other mutually agreed international markets.
"This collaboration is expected to combine GRSE’s extensive expertise in shipbuilding and maritime engineering with KSSL’s capabilities as a leading defence OEM in the design and manufacture of advanced defence platforms and systems," it said. "The partnership will further contribute to strengthening the national vision of Atmanirbharta by promoting indigenisation, technological collaboration, and enhanced capabilities in defence and maritime systems."
Garden Reach Q3 results
GRSE reported a 73.92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹170.77 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹98.19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 49.15 per cent to ₹1,895.69 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,271.01 crore in the same period last year.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:40 AM IST