Zen Technologies gets Indian patent for 60 mm mortar simulator; stock up 2%

Around 9:50 AM, Zen Technologies share price continued to trade 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,405 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 85,365.02.

At the beginning of the month, Zen Technologies bagged a ₹120 crore Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract to establish India's first combat training node at Infantry School, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.
Zen Technologies share price today: Zen Technologies share price rose on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, bucking the overall weak market trend. The stock increased as much as 1.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,421.15 per share.
 
By 9:50 AM, Zen Technologies share was trading 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,405 per share, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.24 per cent to 85,365.02.

Why did Zen Technologies share price rise in trade today?

Zen Technologies share price increased in trade today after the Indian Patent Office granted a patent for its 60 mm Mortar Simulator. This marks a major milestone in the company’s innovation journey, bringing its total to 57 Indian patents and 85 patents globally, including the 8th patent granted in 2025.
 
The patented simulator offers a complete solution for training on high-angled firing weapons like mortar systems. It integrates realistic weapon architecture with advanced sensors, azimuth and elevation control, recoil simulation, and computer-generated battlefield scenarios. 
The system allows accurate replication of operational conditions while enabling safe, indoor, and all-weather training without live ammunition or field firing ranges.
 
The patent is expected to boost Zen Technologies’ global competitiveness and export potential, as defence forces increasingly adopt simulation-based training. Strong intellectual property protection enhances the company’s ability to participate in international tenders, defence collaborations, offset programmes, and long-term export opportunities.
 
The development reinforces Zen Technologies’ position as a research-driven defence technology company and highlights its commitment to delivering world-class, indigenous training solutions for armed forces in India and abroad.
 
At the beginning of the month, Zen Technologies bagged a ₹120 crore Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract to establish India's first combat training node at Infantry School, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. 
Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies Ltd is a pioneer in defence training and anti-drone solutions, with a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The company has filed over 180 patents and delivered more than 1,000 training systems globally, reinforcing its leadership in India’s defence innovation ecosystem.

