Zen Technologies gets Indian patent for 60 mm mortar simulator; stock up 2%

Zen Technologies share price today: Zen Technologies share price rose on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, bucking the overall weak market trend. The stock increased as much as 1.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,421.15 per share. By 9:50 AM, Zen Technologies share was trading 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,405 per share, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.24 per cent to 85,365.02. Why did Zen Technologies share price rise in trade today?

Zen Technologies share price increased in trade today after the Indian Patent Office granted a patent for its 60 mm Mortar Simulator. This marks a major milestone in the company’s innovation journey, bringing its total to 57 Indian patents and 85 patents globally, including the 8th patent granted in 2025.

The patented simulator offers a complete solution for training on high-angled firing weapons like mortar systems. It integrates realistic weapon architecture with advanced sensors, azimuth and elevation control, recoil simulation, and computer-generated battlefield scenarios. The system allows accurate replication of operational conditions while enabling safe, indoor, and all-weather training without live ammunition or field firing ranges. The patent is expected to boost Zen Technologies' global competitiveness and export potential, as defence forces increasingly adopt simulation-based training. Strong intellectual property protection enhances the company's ability to participate in international tenders, defence collaborations, offset programmes, and long-term export opportunities.