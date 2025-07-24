BEML shares gain 3% on ₹294 crore order win; details here

Shares of the company snapped a six-straight-day days of losing streak and dropped over 10 per cent from their June highs. The counter has risen 6.2 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BEML has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,002.71 crore, according to BSE data.

BEML's ₹294 crore order win

The company secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6x6 vehicles, with a contract value of approximately Rs 293.82 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility. Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes.

"This order showcases BEML's expertise and capacity in delivering advanced indigenous products that enhance India's defence infrastructure," said Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of BEML.