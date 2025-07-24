Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

Nestle Q1 results: Nestle India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,344 per share on BSE after posting Q1 results; check PAT, revenue and other details

Nestle, Kitkat

Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle Q1 results: Kitkat and Maggie maker Nestle India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,344 per share on BSE. The southward movement in the stock came after the company reported a fall in its Q1FY26 net profit.
 
At 11:47 AM, Nestle share price was trading 4.42 per cent lower at ₹2,344.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 82,303.13.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

How did Nestle India fare in Q1? 

Nestle India reported its Q1FY26 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company registered a 13 per cent fall in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹646.6 crore as compared to ₹746.6 crore. 
 
 
Its total expenses also grew 9.2 per cent to ₹4,200 crore, as compared to ₹3,844 crore a year ago. However, its revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹5,096 crore, from ₹4,814 crore a year ago. 
 
Reportedly, Nestle’s financial performance was impacted due to elevated consumption prices across commodity profiles. Further, borrowing from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash-flow requirements resulted in higher finance costs during the quarter.

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: ACC, Nestle, Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Fin among 64 on July 24

Nestle

Nestle Q1 preview: What to expect from Kitkat maker in June quarter?

PremiumSuresh Narayanan's leadership saw Nestlé India diversifying into categories like cereals and pet care

Crisis is the new normal: Nestle India's outgoing CMD to successor

Nestle

Nestle share price up 2% as board approves bonus issue; check details

BSE, stock market, sensex

Trent, BEL to see $700 million inflows on Sensex rejig; VMM tops FTSE flows

 
The management also noted that there has been a significant rise in demand over the recent quarters, which has led to a growth in urban markets. With the onset of monsoons, management anticipates milk prices to decline.   Additionally, according to management, prepared dishes, cooking aids, powdered, liquid beverages and confectionery have bounced back to volume-led growth. Confectionery category saw high double-digit growth.
 
E-commerce has maintained its growth momentum, contributing to 12.5 per cet of domestic sales, driven by Quick Commerce and new launches. While, edible oil and cocoa prices have stabilised, a decline is seen in coffee prices.   ALSO READ | Bikaji Foods rises 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Nestle appoints new chairman and MD

The board, along with the financial results, approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the chairman of the board, effective August 1, 2025. Tiwary will assume his office as chairman and managing director of the company instead of Suresh Narayanan, who has retired on July 31, 2025. 
"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Chairman of the Board, effective August 1, 2025. Accordingly, Tiwary will assume his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective August 1, 2025. Suresh Narayanan, will relinquish his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company upon his retirement on 31st July 2025," the filing read. 

About Nestle India 

Nestle India is an FMCG company which has a diverse portfolio of products.  Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Cerelac, Milkybar, Milo, Nestea, and Polo are some iconic brands under Nestle’s umbrella. 

More From This Section

MCX

MCX blames trading delay on repeated database issues in clearing system

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 500 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

NSDL IPO

Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Premiumtechnicals

How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

Topics : Nestle India Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon