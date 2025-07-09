Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum

By Alex Gabriel Simon

Strategists at Bernstein Societe Generale Group recommended buying Indian stocks with upward earnings revisions to navigate the market’s lofty valuations.

While they had earlier favored low-volatility and value stocks, the brokerage’s strategists said the market has now reached a point where earnings revisions will drive momentum. The NSE Nifty 50 Index has gained more than 15 per cent since a March low, and is trading at more than 21 times its forward earnings, above its 10-year average.

“Our whole thesis on India anchors on improving earnings revision as valuations are already stretched,” Asian quant strategists Rupal Agarwal and Cheng Zhang wrote in a note. “Earnings revision was the best performing style of 2024, and we have been waiting for the style to become attractive again — we now find ourselves at this juncture.”