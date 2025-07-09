Home / Markets / News / Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum

Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum

Bernstein's focus on earnings follows nearly three quarters of subdued corporate results, which had prompted investors to seek safety in defensive corners of the market

markets, stocks
Bernstein recommends increasing exposure to the technology sector I Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Alex Gabriel Simon
 
Strategists at Bernstein Societe Generale Group recommended buying Indian stocks with upward earnings revisions to navigate the market’s lofty valuations. 
While they had earlier favored low-volatility and value stocks, the brokerage’s strategists said the market has now reached a point where earnings revisions will drive momentum. The NSE Nifty 50 Index has gained more than 15 per cent since a March low, and is trading at more than 21 times its forward earnings, above its 10-year average. 
 
“Our whole thesis on India anchors on improving earnings revision as valuations are already stretched,” Asian quant strategists Rupal Agarwal and Cheng Zhang wrote in a note. “Earnings revision was the best performing style of 2024, and we have been waiting for the style to become attractive again — we now find ourselves at this juncture.” 
 
Bernstein’s focus on earnings follows nearly three quarters of subdued corporate results, which had prompted investors to seek safety in defensive corners of the market. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to kick off the April–June earnings season on Thursday. 
 
Bernstein recommends increasing exposure to the technology sector, noting that earnings downgrades there are at “record low levels” and likely bottoming out. The firm also expects materials, utilities, energy, and communication services to lead the next cycle of earnings upgrade. 
 
Since the market’s March rally, “valuation support looks limited and leaves a bigger onus on earnings,” the strategists said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex consolidate; Vedanta calls Viceroy report 'baseless'

Vedanta stock tanks 8% as Viceroy Research shorts parent's debt

Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share declines for third year

These 2 smallcap auto stocks zoom up to 215% from calendar year 2025 lows

BFSI, Auto, Telecom: What did foreign investors buy and sell in June 2025?

Topics :Marketsindia marketIT stocks

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story