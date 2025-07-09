These 2 smallcap auto stocks zoom up to 215% from calendar year 2025 lows

SML Isuzu, Force Motors share price

Shares of SML Isuzu (up 14 per cent at ₹3,250) and Force Motors (up 11 per cent at ₹16,976.30) hit their respective new highs, as they rallied sharply on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,711 at 01:15 PM.

ALSO READ: Spunweb Nonwoven IPO to open on July 14; check GMP. price band, lot size The stock price of these smallcap automobile companies have zoomed by up 215 per cent from their respective lows touched in calendar year 2025. Share price of SML Isuzu has surged 215 per cent from a low of ₹1,030.90 on February 28, 2025. The stock price of Force Motors has soared 177 per cent from ₹6,128.25 on January 28, 2025.

What’s driving SML Isuzu, Force Motors stocks? SML Isuzu on Tuesday informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 22, 2025, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). For Q1FY26, SML Isuzu reported a 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in total vehicle sales of 4,926 units compared to 4,379 units in the corresponding period last year. Cargo vehicle sales during this three-month period surged 46.3 per cent YoY to 1,282 units from 876 units, while passenger vehicle sales grew 4.0 per cent to 3,644 units from 3,503 units.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on April 26, 2025, said it entered into an agreement to acquire 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu at ₹650 per share, which is an outlay of ₹555 crore. In addition, M&M made an open offer for acquisition of up to 26 per cent stake from eligible public shareholders of SML Isuzu in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations. The open offer was opened on June 19, 2025 and closed on July 2, 2025. M&M said the acquisition will enable the company to strengthen its presence in the trucks and buses segment by unlocking operational synergies, enhancing product development capabilities, and expanding market reach. It supports the company’s long-term growth vision in the commercial vehicle industry.

Meanwhile, Force Motors on March 27 said it has to deliver 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles (GS 4X4 800 kg Soft Top) to the Indian Defence Forces. These vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, showcasing Force Motors' capability to deliver mission-ready vehicles designed to perform in demanding defence environments, Force Motors said. Force Motors has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) , a vehicle renowned for its durability, off-road prowess, and adaptability. Force Motors focuses on the niche passenger segment of light commercial vehicles (LCV). In the LCV school bus and ambulance segment, the company has a market share of 70-75 per cent. The company will continue to benefit from its niche positioning in the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market, supported by the steady launch of new products and variants and rise in demand in the LCV segment. Force Motors brands include 'Traveller' in the passenger vehicle (PV), school bus, ambulance and delivery van segments; ‘Trax’ in the UV, ambulance and delivery van segments; and ‘Gurkha’ and ‘Citiline’ in the UV segment.