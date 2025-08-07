Bharat Forge slips 3% on cautious US export outlook; Buy, sell or hold?

Bharat Forge shares slipped 3.1 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹1,103 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came a day after management expressed caution regarding its US export prospects

At 9:25 AM, Bharat Forge's share price was down 1.95 per cent at ₹1,116.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.23 per cent lower at 80,356.31.

Bharat Forge Q1 results recap

In Q1, Bharat Forge's consolidated net profit increased 62 per cent to ₹283.87 crore, as compared to ₹174.57 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹3,908.7 crore, as compared to ₹4,106.1 crore, down 4.8 per cent, due to challenges arising from the tariff policy, rollback of emission norms change for heavy trucks in US, and seasonality in the Aerospace business.

The company reported an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹587.8 crore, as compared to ₹657.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Ebitda margins stood at 27.9 per cent, according to the filing. Bharat Forge management commentary "Given the recent tariff announcement by the US government and changes to emission regulation in North America, we are "cautious" on the outlook for the US export business for the remainder of the fiscal," said B.N. Kalyani, chairman & managing director, Bharat Forge. He added: FY26 is likely to be a challenging period, given where we are in the overall cycle and our geographical exposure. Our focus is on capturing opportunities in businesses and geographies which are relatively unaffected and work simultaneously on cost optimisation to minimise impact of operating deleverage.