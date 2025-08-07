Britannia's Q1 results trigger diverging brokerage opinions; stock up 2%

Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price to ₹6,970 per share from ₹6,770 with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage reckons revenue growth shall accelerate Q2FY26 onwards, while with a stable stock price, the Sales to Average Retailers (SAR) impact shall be negligible for the remaining three quarters, leading to Ebitda growth with normalised

staff costs.

JM Financial Institutional Securities has also raised its target to ₹6,100 from ₹5,960 with a 'Buy' call. The brokerage suggests any sharp dips should be used as an opportunity to add. It has kept its earnings estimates largely unchanged and will monitor the pace of recovery in volume and gross margin going ahead.

Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Britannia with a target of ₹5,850 per share. The company's focus on innovation, distribution expansion, marketing, pricing actions, Route-to-Market (RTM) 2.0, and dairy capacity expansion is expected to drive growth, according to analysts. With key raw material prices softening and competitive intensity remaining stable in the organised space, Britannia's profitability could see a recovery, similar to the previous inflationary cycle, the brokerage note read.