Bharat Rasayan shares zoom 12% as board to consider bonus, stock split

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that its board will mull a stock split and bonus issue in a meeting on Friday, October 24, 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Bharat Rasayan shares zoomed 11.7 5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹10,990 per share on BSE. At 12:57 PM, Bharat Rasayan's share price was up 2.13 per cent on BSE at ₹10,042.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 84,475.78.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,268.02 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹12,550 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹8,807.45. 

Why were Bharat Rasayan shares in demand?

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Rasayan Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, to consider interalia, the proposal of Sub-Division of equity shares and proposal for issuance of Bonus issue of Equity Shares of the company," the filing read.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What is a bonus issue? 

A bonus issue, also known as a stock dividend, is when a company distributes additional shares to its existing shareholders free of charge. These new shares are issued from the company's accumulated profits or reserves.

What is a stock split?

A stock split is a corporate action where a company divides its existing shares into multiple shares. While the number of shares increases, the total market value of the company remains the same, and thus the value of each shareholder's total holding remains unchanged immediately after the split.
 
Bharat Rasayan specialises in manufacturing technical formulations and intermediates. Founded by SN Gupta and Bharat Insecticides, it produces a range of technical-grade pesticides, including Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde, Fenvalerate, Cypermethrin Ethyl Ester, and Isoproturon. These products serve as raw materials for pesticide formulation units, which use them to enhance plant protection and boost agricultural productivity.
 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

