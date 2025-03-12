Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

RIL share price, Bharti Airtel share price: Shares of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares were in demand on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, as these scrips rose up to 3.5 per cent in intraday deals, on BSE.

Bharti Airtel rose as much as 3.37 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1717.25 per share, while RIL share gained up to 1.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,261.55.

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide. As the first and largest satellite constellation operating in low Earth orbit, it offers broadband internet capable of supporting activities such as streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is developed and managed by SpaceX, the world’s leading provider of launch services.

ALSO READ: Airtel signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to India Bharti Airtel, in an exchange filing, stated that this is the first agreement of its kind in India, pending SpaceX's authorisation to offer Starlink services in the country.

The agreement allows Airtel and SpaceX to explore ways in which Starlink can boost Airtel's offerings, and how Airtel's deep knowledge of the Indian market can complement SpaceX’s direct consumer and business services.

Moreover, Bharti Airtel and SpaceX plan to offer Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores and provide Starlink services through Airtel to business customers. They will also explore opportunities to connect communities, schools, health centres, and remote areas across India, addressing connectivity gaps in rural regions. Additionally, both companies will look into ways in which Starlink could help expand Airtel’s network while leveraging Airtel’s ground infrastructure to benefit SpaceX's operations in India.

Bharti Airtel claimed that it remains focused on providing reliable connectivity and digital solutions powered by cutting-edge technology. By adding Starlink to its portfolio, alongside its ongoing partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, Airtel aims to expand its reach, especially to underserved regions, and offer comprehensive connectivity solutions to businesses, enterprises, and communities across India.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity. This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman, Bharti Airtel.

Similarly, RIL, through Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s broadband internet services to India.

The deal, also contingent on SpaceX receiving authorisation to sell Starlink in India, will enable Jio and SpaceX to explore synergies between Jio’s offerings and SpaceX’s direct services to consumers and businesses. Jio will offer Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and chief operating officer of SpaceX said, “We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high speed internet services.”

The collaboration will leverage Jio’s standing as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic, and SpaceX’s leadership in low Earth orbit satellite constellations, to provide reliable broadband services, even in India’s most remote and rural areas. In addition to offering Starlink equipment in its retail outlets, Jio will also support installation and activation services for customers.

Additionally, the agreement is part of Jio’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that high-quality, reliable internet is accessible to enterprises, small businesses, and communities across India. Starlink will complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber by offering fast internet to hard-to-reach areas in a quick and cost-effective way.

Jio and SpaceX are also exploring additional areas of collaboration to further enhance India’s digital landscape.