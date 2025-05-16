Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel share price drops 3% on Friday, May 16; check reasons here

Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹11,022 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 (Q4FY25), marking a 432 per cent surge from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).

Airtel
Airtel(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
 Bharti Airtel share price: Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel shares dropped up to 2.81 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,814.20 per share, on Friday, May 16, 2025. 
 
However, at 9:44 AM, Bharti Airtel shares recovered partially from the day’s low, and were trading 2.4 per cent lower at ₹1,820.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 82,364.61 level.
 
Around 3.37 million shares changed hands on the BSE at a price of ₹1,819.4 apiece as soon as the market opened.
 
Overall, on the BSE, 4.57 million shares worth ₹833.59 crore were traded. On the NSE, 85.15 million shares worth ₹15,455.92 crore had changed hands.
 

What triggered the decline in Bharti Airtel share price?

  Bharti Airtel shares declined after sources informed Business Standard that Singapore-based telecom giant Singtel plans to offload shares worth $1 billion (₹8,568 crore) through a block deal scheduled for Friday.
 
Singtel is expected to sell approximately 47.6 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,800 each, representing a 3.3 per cent discount to Bharti Airtel’s prevailing market price. JP Morgan is reportedly acting as the broker for the transaction. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel Q4 results

Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹11,022 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25, marking a 432 per cent surge from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations grew 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹47,876.2 crore, up from ₹37,599.1 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
According to the company’s exchange filing, this growth was driven by strong performance in the Indian market, a recovery in reported currency revenue growth in Africa, and the full-quarter impact of the Indus Towers consolidation. READ MORE
 

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, is among the world’s leading telecommunications companies with operations spanning across Asia and Africa. 
 
The company offers a broad portfolio of services, including mobile voice and data, high-speed broadband, digital TV, and fixed-line solutions. It is also a key player in the enterprise segment, providing secure connectivity, cloud services, and data centre solutions.  
 
With a footprint in 18 countries, including India and several African nations, Bharti Airtel ranks among the top three global mobile service providers by subscriber base. Its service offerings include 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile broadband, as well as home services under the Airtel Xstream Fiber brand. 
 
The company also operates a popular DTH platform and has strategic subsidiaries such as Bharti Hexacom and Bharti Infratel, which support its broadband and telecom infrastructure businesses.
First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

