Bharti Airtel Q4 profit jumps multifold to ₹11,022 cr, revenue up 27%

Bharti Airtel has reported a net profit of ₹11,022 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, registering a growth of 432 per cent from Q4 profit of ₹2,071.6 crore during the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations increased 27 per cent to ₹47,876.2 crore, compared to last year's Q4 revenue of ₹37,599.1 crore. The company attributed the rise in revenue to currency revenue growth in Africa, ''(Revenue rise was) driven by strong underlying momentum in India, rebound in reported currency revenue growth in Africa and full quarter impact of Indus Towers consolidation.'', the company said in an exchange filing.
''India business posts quarterly revenues of Rs 36,735 crore – up 28.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), up 6 per cent QoQ, backed by improved realizations in mobile segment, strong momentum in Homes business and Indus Towers consolidation.'', the company added. In Q4 FY25, Airtel's India mobile services segment reported a robust revenue growth of 20.6 per cent YoY, driven by tariff repair, strong additions of smartphone users, and ongoing premiumization efforts. However, the company reported a decline in Airtel biz revenue, ''Airtel Business (Q4) revenues down 2.7 per cent YoY, impacted by portfolio transformation, in line with stated strategic goal to eliminate low-margin business. Underlying revenue growth was steady. '', the company said. Airtel's Homes business maintained its growth momentum in Q4, with revenues increasing by 21.3 per cent YoY and achieving record-high net customer additions of 2.417 million, supported by strong performance in both FTTH and FWA segments. Digital TV revenues saw a marginal dip of 0.6 per cent YoY in Q4, while Passive Infrastructure Services recorded a revenue increase of 7.4 per cent YoY and 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Consolidated EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 27,404 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 57.2 per cent. The India business contributed Rs 22,024 crore, delivering an EBITDA margin of 60.0 per cent—an increase of 6.3 per cent YoY. Consolidated EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) came in at Rs 24,384 crore, with a margin of 50.9 per cent. Within India, EBITDAaL was Rs 20,299 crore, reflecting a margin of 55.3 per cent and an 8.7 per cent growth YoY in Q4.
Consolidated EBIT during Q4 reached Rs 14,950 crore, translating to an EBIT margin of 31.2 per cent, up 6.2 per cent YoY. The India business contributed Rs 11,561 crore to EBIT, with a margin of 31.5 per cent and a YoY growth of 8.3 per cent. Consolidated net income before exceptional items rose sharply to Rs 5,223 crore in Q4 FY25, representing a 76.9 per cent increase over Q4 FY24. The net debt (excluding lease obligations) to EBITDAaL ratio, on an annualised basis, stood at 1.42 times. Operational performance in Q4 FY25 remained strong, supported by consistent execution and business momentum. Smartphone data customers grew by 24.0 million YoY and 6.6 million QoQ, now making up 77 per cent of the mobile customer base. The company added 0.6 million postpaid users in Q4. Mobile ARPU rose to Rs 245 in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 209 in Q4 FY24. Mobile data consumption grew by 21.2 per cent YoY, with average usage reaching 25.1 GB per customer per month. The Homes segment recorded a notable increase in customer additions, with 812,000 net adds in Q4 FY25 alone.