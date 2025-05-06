Coforge shares jump 7% on announcing Q4 results, dividend, stock split

Coforge share price: Shares of Coforge gained 6.6 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹7565.65 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the company announced Q4 results, dividend and stock split.

However, at 11:58 AM, Coforge shares were trading 0.89 per cent higher at ₹7565.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 80,575.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹50,598.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹10,017.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹4,291.05 per share.

In the past one year, Coforge shares have gained 70 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

Coforge Q4 results 2025

The company released its Q4 results after market hours on Monday. In Q4, Coforge's net profit stood at ₹261.2 crore as compared to ₹215.5 crore in Q3 and ₹223.7 crore a year ago. The net profit increased 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 16.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Similarly, revenue from operations increased 4.6 per cent to ₹3,409.9 crore as compared to ₹3,258.1 crore in Q3.

The company reported an order intake of $2.1 billion in Q4 with five large deals, resulting in a robust 12-month executable order book of $1.5 billion.

Coforge dividend

The company declared fourth interim dividend of ₹19 per share of the company having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2024-25.

The record date for dividend is fixed as May 12, 2025, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend.

Coforge stock split record date

"We wish to inform that the company has fixed Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as the ‘record date’ for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company, such that existing 1 share having a face value of ₹10 each into 5 shares of ₹2 each," the filing read.

Coforge Q4 results analysis: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹11,000 per share. "We believe Coforge's strong executable order book and resilient client spending across verticals bode well for its organic business," Motilal Oswal said its note.

Coforge Q4 results analysis: JM Financial Institutional Securities

JM Financial iterated 'Buy' with a revised target of ₹10,000 from ₹9,610. "Coforge reported 3.4 per cent cc Q-o-Q growth (for continuing business), meeting expectations. An in-line print however understates the fact that it came atop of a strong Q3 (8.4 per cent cc Q-o-Q)," the brokerage said.