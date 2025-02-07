Bharti Hexacom shares jumped 7.7 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,412.95 per share on BSE. The stock surged after the company posted its Q3 results after market hours on Thursday.

Around 11:24 AM, Bharti Hexacom shares were up 6.02 per cent at Rs 1390.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 78,203.18. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 69,505 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,606.2 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 755.2 per share.

Bharti Hexacom reported an increased on 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 260.9 crore as compared to Rs 212.7 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,250.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,800.6 crore a year ago, a rise of 25 per cent.

ALSO READ: Bharti Hexacom Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.6% rise to Rs 260.9 cr The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,194 crore as compared to Rs 862 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 53 per cent as compared to 47.9 per cent a year ago.

Besides, mobile revenues grew by 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y led by the residual impact of tariff repair flow thru and our relentless focus on portfolio premiumisation. Bharti Hexacom delivered an industry-leading average revenue per user (ARPU) growth to Rs 241 as compared to Rs 200 a year ago.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel surges 5% as Q3 results beat expectations; brokerages bullish The company rolled out 163 network towers and 433 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter. Homes and office business maintained its growth trajectory and delivered a revenue growth of 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y, outcome of the company’s strategy to expand coverage and accelerate fixed wireless access (FWA) expansion is reflected in solid net additions during the quarter reached a total base of 0.4 million.

Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers. It offers services under the brand ‘Airtel’. Airtel is a global communication solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

In the past one year, Bharti Hexacom shares have gained per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.4 per cent.