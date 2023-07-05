Bias for Nifty may remain bearish below 19,300: HDFC Securities

Nifty rose for the sixth consecutive session to hit an all-time high of 19,434. On July 4, 2023, Nifty added 0.34 per cent in the upward rally to close at 19,389.



Nifty ended the session with “Hanging Man” candlestick pattern which signals short term reversal if the low of the candle is breached. The level below 19,300 could confirm the bearish trend reversal in the Nifty.



Bank Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session with “Long Legged Doji” on the daily chart and the bearish implication of the same would be activated once the Index breaks below 45,000-mark in spot.



As far as resistance is concerned, 19,500 should continue to remain hurdle in the short term. Existing longs should be held with 19,300 stop-loss in Nifty.