Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

Biocon share price: Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon shares were in demand in a weak market on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the stock rising up to 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of 340.25 per share.

However, at 11:00 AM, Biocon share price was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 335.70 per share.

What is the reason behind the uptick in Biocon share price?

Biocon’s share price saw an uptick following key regulatory approvals in India for its Liraglutide drug. The company received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its Liraglutide drug substance, while its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, secured approval for the Liraglutide drug product (6 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen and cartridge).

Liraglutide is a synthetic analog of the GLP-1 peptide and is administered as a once-daily injection. It is a generic version of Victoza and is indicated for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged 10 years and older, as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The original formulation was approved in the EU in 2009 and in the US in 2010. The approvals were granted under the CDSCO’s recently introduced 101 route, which recognises approvals from established global regulatory authorities, streamlining the approval process in India. Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: “The approval of our first vertically integrated GLP-1 in India, Liraglutide, is another significant step forward in expanding access of this product to patients suffering from diabetes. India has one of the highest numbers of people with diabetes globally, with estimates exceeding 77 million cases, and expected to rise further. The approval enables us to address a critical need by making this drug available, and aligns with Biocon’s mission to provide affordable, lifesaving medications to those who need it the most. We are now gearing up to launch the product expeditiously through our commercialization partners in India’’

“With GLP-1 therapies projected to be a substantive future growth driver for Biocon, the Company remains committed to reinforcing its position as a key player in this area,” Biocon said, in a statement. Biocon Q4 results Biocon reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY25, with consolidated net profit surging 153 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹344 crore, up from ₹136 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹487 crore. The company’s Board also approved plans to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through various funding options, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or other permissible methods.