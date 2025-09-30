Shares of Blue Dart Express rose over 10 per cent on Tuesday after it announced an average shipping rate hike of 9 per cent to 12 per cent, effective from the next calendar year.

Shares of the snapped a two-day fall and currently trade at 193 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Blue Dart has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,137.93 crore.

"The General Price Increase enables us to continue investing in advanced technology, greener logistics, and network expansion, ensuring that our customers experience unmatched reliability and speed," Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express, said.

The company, in an exchange filing, said the annual review of pricing helps maintain service standards while addressing inflation, higher airline costs, and global supply chain pressures. New customers signing up between October 1 and December 31, 2025, will be exempt from the hike, it added.

Blue Dart Express announced a General Price Increase (GPI) effective January 1, 2026, with average shipment prices rising 9-12 per cent depending on product and customer profile.

Blue Dart Express Q1 results

In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹48.83 crore, as compared to ₹53.42 crore, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,441.92 crore, as compared to ₹1,342.71 crore a year ago.

The total expenses of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,385.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,279.76 crore Y-o-Y.