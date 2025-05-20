Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions

Shares of Borosil rallied over 7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported a two-fold increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

Borosil's stock rose as much as 7.06 per cent during the day to ₹383.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.7 per cent higher at ₹378.6 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM.

Track LIVE Market Updates Here Shares of the company extended gains to their eighth and have risen about 25 per cent from their recent lows of ₹305, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Borosil has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,582.22 crore.

Borosil Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Borosil rose 119.29 per cent to ₹11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 18.04 per cent to ₹270.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹228.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 56.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹37.1 crore from ₹23.7 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 13.7 per cent, up from 10.2 per cent in the same period last year.

For the full year, net profit rose 12.69 per cent to ₹74.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹65.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue rose 16.79 per cent to ₹1,107.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹948.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

About Borosil

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of scientific and industrial products (SIP) and consumer products (CP). It is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opalware in India. It sells and markets microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers through more than 15,000 retail outlets and has three manufacturing facilities.