Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions

Borosil's stock rose as much as 7.06 per cent after its profit rose 119.29 per cent to ₹11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Shares of Borosil rallied over 7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported a two-fold increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).
 
Borosil's stock rose as much as 7.06 per cent during the day to ₹383.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.7 per cent higher at ₹378.6 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their eighth and have risen about 25 per cent from their recent lows of ₹305, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Borosil has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,582.22 crore. 

Borosil Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Borosil rose 119.29 per cent to ₹11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 18.04 per cent to ₹270.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹228.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
 
The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 56.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹37.1 crore from ₹23.7 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 13.7 per cent, up from 10.2 per cent in the same period last year.

For the full year, net profit rose 12.69 per cent to ₹74.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹65.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue rose 16.79 per cent to ₹1,107.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹948.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.  ALSO READ: Pfizer share climbs 11% post healthy Q4; announces Rs 165 dividend for FY25

About Borosil 

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of scientific and industrial products (SIP) and consumer products (CP). It is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opalware in India. It sells and markets microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers through more than 15,000 retail outlets and has three manufacturing facilities.
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

