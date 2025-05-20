Borosil consolidated net profit rises 119.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 270.18 croreNet profit of Borosil rose 119.29% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 270.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.69% to Rs 74.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 1107.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 948.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales270.18228.88 18 1107.77948.53 17 OPM %13.758.34 -15.3514.65 - PBDT37.1922.64 64 184.28141.75 30 PBT16.946.66 154 103.2587.83 18 NP11.145.08 119 74.2365.87 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content