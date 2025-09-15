BPL shares gain 6% on ₹100 crore fundraise announcement; details here

Shares of BPL rose over 6 per cent on Monday after the company's board approved a ₹100 crore fundraising to meet urgent funding requirements.

The consumer electronics firm's stock rose as much as 6.55 per cent during the day to ₹89.32 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.4 per cent higher at ₹87.5 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second day and currently trade at 5.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BPL has a total market capitalisation of ₹423.69 crore.

BPL board approves fundraising of up to ₹100 crore The company said its board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore from a related party to address urgent funding requirements, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The proposed fund infusion is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations, safeguarding assets, and meeting regulatory, legal and business obligations, the company said in a statement. BPL manufactures electronic devices and offers home appliances, audio systems, DVD players, televisions, video tape recorders, digital cameras, alkaline batteries, refrigerators, washing machines, computer monitors, electrocardiographs, soft energy products, patient monitoring, and speaker systems, as well as digital signalling equipment.