BPL shares gain 6% on ₹100 crore fundraise announcement; details here
BPL shares rose 6 per cent after its board approved a ₹100 crore fundraising to meet urgent funding requirementsSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of BPL rose over 6 per cent on Monday after the company's board approved a ₹100 crore fundraising to meet urgent funding requirements.
The consumer electronics firm's stock rose as much as 6.55 per cent during the day to ₹89.32 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.4 per cent higher at ₹87.5 apiece, compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the second day and currently trade at 5.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BPL has a total market capitalisation of ₹423.69 crore.
BPL board approves fundraising of up to ₹100 crore
The company said its board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore from a related party to address urgent funding requirements, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The proposed fund infusion is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations, safeguarding assets, and meeting regulatory, legal and business obligations, the company said in a statement.
BPL manufactures electronic devices and offers home appliances, audio systems, DVD players, televisions, video tape recorders, digital cameras, alkaline batteries, refrigerators, washing machines, computer monitors, electrocardiographs, soft energy products, patient monitoring, and speaker systems, as well as digital signalling equipment.
The household appliances company reported a net loss of ₹17.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared with a net profit of ₹0.31 crore in the same quarter of March 2024. Revenue from operations rose 15.82 per cent to ₹18.74 crore from ₹16.18 crore a year ago.
For the full year ended March 2025, net profit declined 99.33 per cent to ₹0.09 crore against ₹13.41 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations grew 17.96 per cent to ₹78.36 crore from ₹66.43 crore in March 2024.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices