Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark

Technical charts suggest that the Nifty, Nifty MidCap and the SmallCap indices can potentially rally up to 6 per cent if they manage to sustain above the short-term moving averages.

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)