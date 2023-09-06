Brent crude oil breezes past $90 a barrel; analysts see more upside

Brent crude oil prices shot past $90 a barrel (bbl) on Tuesday for the first time after November, up nearly 9 per cent in the last fortnight alone. The recent spike that pushed the oil above the $90/bbl mark came after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, amounting to a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) cut for another three months till December.





"Brent crude held a continuous rally from $74/bbl to $85/bbl over the month of July, which marched into August as well. We see the current macro overhang and worsening Chinese economic data to keep a ceiling on oil prices. However, if we are incorrect, crude will continue to consolidate at a higher range, with the next resistance levels at $93/bbl and $98/bbl," wrote Joe DeLaura, senior energy strategist at Rabobank International in a recent note.



Meanwhile, global oil production totaled 93.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2022. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects the global oil demand to expand by 1.5 mb/d to a record 101.5 mb/d in 2023, with the US driving non-OPEC+ gains of 1.9 mb/d.

Oil supply from the OPEC+ alliance, meanwhile, fell by 1.2 mb/d to a near two-year low as a voluntary reduction from Saudi Arabia came into effect. At 50.7 mb/d, the bloc’s production was down over 2 mb/d from the start of the year.



Over the same period, producers outside the group ramped up output by 1.6 mb/d to 50.2 mb/d but limited non-OPEC+ gains are expected for the remainder of the year, the IEA said. For the year, the agency expects the global oil demand to expand by 2.2 mb/d to 102.2 mb/d, its highest ever annual level.

The best explanation for oil’s decline in price in the first half of 2023, according to Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, remains that the Biden administration has continued to drain oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), despite an official statement last October that it would do the exact opposite.



"The Biden administration has stopped draining oil out of the SPR for the past four weeks, which has coincided with the rally in the oil price. The oil market, meanwhile, has of late refocused on the fundamental supply constraints," Wood said.

The two key variables according to Paul Hickin, an independent oil market analyst who runs Petroleum Economist, are how long Saudi Arabia and Russia will continue to cut supply, and the economic data coming from China, which will impact global oil demand.