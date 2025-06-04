Home / Markets / News / Brigade Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard among top picks recommended by analyst

Brigade Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy: Brigade Enterprises has given a breakout from a falling parallel channel pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks recommendations:   Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Brigade Enterprises has given a breakout from a falling parallel channel pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock is currently trading above all major Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which reflects a strong bullish undertone.
 
A notable increase in volume on the breakout day suggests active participation from buyers, indicating strong demand and conviction in the upward move.
 
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also broken out above its resistance level, confirming strength in momentum and supporting the ongoing price action.
 
Furthermore, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, reinforcing the bullish outlook and suggesting the potential for further upside in the near term.
 
Brigade Enterprises Ltd: ₹1,221
Stop-loss: ₹1,040
Target price: ₹1,500/₹1,650 

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Cochin Shipyard has resumed its upward movement following a successful throwback, confirming the strength of the breakout. The stock is forming a Higher High–Higher Low structure, ₹which is a classic indication of an ongoing uptrend.
 
Additionally, volumes have been steadily rising since the throwback, signaling sustained buying interest and investor confidence in the current rally.
 
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading in a higher range, further supporting the bullish momentum and indicating strength in the ongoing trend.
 
Cochin Shipyard: ₹2,016.8
Stop-loss: ₹1,700
Target price: ₹2,500/₹2,700

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Ideaforge has completed its subwave 4 corrections and has now entered into the fifth pulsive wave, signaling the continuation of its primary uptrend.
 
The stock has taken support at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and bounced back, indicating that the 20 EMA is acting as a strong dynamic support level.
 
An increase in volume during buying sessions reflects growing buyer confidence and accumulation at current levels.
 
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed from the throwback phase and is now trending upward, further confirming the bullish momentum. 
Idea Forge: ₹561.20
Stop-loss: ₹496
Target price: ₹650-₹700  (Disclaimer: This article by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asian markets rise; RBI MPC meeting starts today

Stocks to watch today, June 4: ABFRL, Indegene, YES Bank, Waaree Renewable

Prostarm Info gains 20% on mkt debut; TPG to sell 2.1% stake in Tata Tech

Premium

Nykaa's growth prospects are adequately captured in its stock price

Premium

Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

Topics :Stock callsstocks technical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50The Smart InvestorStocks to buy todayStocks to buyStock PicksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYCochin ShipyardBrigade EnterprisesIdeaForge Technology

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story