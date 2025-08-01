Home / Markets / News / Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

The suggestion is part of a list of several other recommendations that the association plans to put forward to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Representative Picture
The association has called for introduction of co-location services in commodity markets. It has also recommended the launch of a fixed income index derivatives linked to government and corporate bond benchmarks. | Representative Picture
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brokers lobby group Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Friday called for an expansion of the stock universe eligible for futures and options (F&O) to deepen the cash market.
 
"To strengthen the equity market, Anmi recommends widening the universe of stocks eligible for derivatives trading. India currently maintains some of the most restrictive eligibility norms globally, with only a limited number of stocks qualifying for F&O," the association said in a release.
 
The suggestion is part of a list of several other recommendations that the association plans to put forward to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Anmi is also seeking relaxation of rules to strengthen the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) ecosystem. It said that high margin costs and low retail awareness has plagued growth of the segment.
 
The other suggestions include revival of the currency derivatives segment through regulatory support from Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
"Anmi urges both regulators to collaborate and bring clarity to participation norms, including restoration of access for unhedged positions. Reviving this segment is vital for exporters, importers, and institutions to effectively hedge currency risk in a globally integrated economy," the release stated.
 
The association has called for introduction of co-location services in commodity markets. It has also recommended the launch of a fixed income index derivatives linked to government and corporate bond benchmarks.
 
Speaking to the media, Anmi President K Suresh said there is also a need for some entry barriers in the F&O market to ensure that only informed investors enter the space. The barrier, he said, could be an examination or minimum net worth criteria.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey commits to combat financial fraud

Sebi proposes to widen institutional investment in Reits and InvITs

Rupee posts marginal gains amid tariff jitters; ends at 87.54/$

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 586pts, Nifty at 24,565; pharma shares bleed; FMCG bucks trend

Procter & Gamble Health rallies 10%, hits 4-year high on strong Q1 results

Topics :Stock MarketBrokersFutures

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story