Procter & Gamble Health rallies 10%, hits 4-year high on strong Q1 results

Procter & Gamble Health share price today

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health hit a four-year high at ₹6,475, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its lowest level since April 2021. It had hit a record high of ₹7,499.95 on February 11, 2021.

At 02:34 PM; Procter & Gamble Health was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹6,312.10, as compared to 0.40 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Q1 results - Procter & Gamble Health Procter & Gamble Health delivered a strong performance with sales of ₹333 crore, up 20 per cent against a year ago, owing to broad-based growth in domestic and exports business. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹66 crore, against ₹17 crore a year ago, due to strong sales growth and one-time impact of impairment in the base period. Commenting on the performance, Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, "We are pleased with the continued momentum and strong start to the Financial Year 2025-26. These results are a reflection of our commitment towards addressing the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals, via superior brand building and go to market initiatives while improving supply chain capabilities”.

ALSO READ: Chalet Hotels shares jump 19% post Q1; analyst decodes stock strategy The company's strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization, is delivering balanced and sustainable growth results, Milind Thatte said. Opportunities, outlook ALSO READ: IPO Calendar: NSDL, Aditya Infotech among 15 firms to debut next week The healthcare sector in India has undergone a significant transformation, fueled by substantial investments in infrastructural development. Since 2016, the Indian healthcare industry has witnessed a consistent growth trajectory. The consumer healthcare sector shows promising prospects for the future. The company is well-positioned to sustain and strengthen its position in the market.