Home / Markets / News / BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices

BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices

New indices - including momentum, quality and value - will be rebalanced quarterly, marking a key differentiator from existing offerings by NSE Indices

BSE
The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50 and BSE 500 Quality 50.
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Tuesday launched four factor-based indices as part of its ongoing revival efforts over the past year.
 
The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE in June last year after the exchange bought the stake previously held by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
 
The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50, and BSE 500 Quality 50. According to the company, a key differentiator compared to similar offerings from NSE Indices is the frequency of rebalancing. The BSE indices will be rebalanced on a quarter-wise basis.
 
“The introduction of quarterly reconstitution schedule in our factor indices will enable factor signals to capture the most recent financial and stock price data,” said Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Asia Index.   

Also Read

Markets decline amid lack of positive triggers, Sensex down 873 points

Risk-off sentiments deepen as Sensex tumble 873 pts, Nifty below 24,700

Ashish Kacholia-backed Sri Lotus Developers gets Sebi nod for ₹792-cr IPO

Borana Weaves IPO Day 1: Subscription at 4x, retail investors lead demand

Sensex dips 271 pts, Nifty below 25k; IT dents sentiment; realty, PSBs rise

Since the change in ownership, it has intensified its focus on index development. In FY25, it unveiled 20 indices, including differentiated offerings such as the BSE 1000. The company is aiming to recover lost ground after lagging behind NSE Indices in index creation during the final five years of joint ownership.
 
 “In terms of market share, we are way below. The priority is to look at our product profile and launch indices based on discussions with mutual funds. This year, our focus is going to be on launching a lot more indices,” Singh added.
 
   
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASCI calls for regulatory clarity on opinion trading and its advertising

Premium

Equity volatility, liquid funds drive 2x growth in ETF volumes in FY25

Over 92% NSEL traders approve Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement plan

Zydus Life Q4 profit falls 1% YoY; ₹11 dividend declared; stock down 2%

Blue Water Logistics IPO opens on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Topics :BSEMarkets

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story