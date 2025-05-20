BSE's Asia Index expands offerings with four new factor-based indices

Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Tuesday launched four factor-based indices as part of its ongoing revival efforts over the past year.

The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE in June last year after the exchange bought the stake previously held by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The indices launched include BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50, BSE 500 Low Volatility 50, BSE 500 Momentum 50, and BSE 500 Quality 50. According to the company, a key differentiator compared to similar offerings from NSE Indices is the frequency of rebalancing. The BSE indices will be rebalanced on a quarter-wise basis.

ALSO READ: BSE500 stock soars 51% in 8 days; nearly doubles from April month low “The introduction of quarterly reconstitution schedule in our factor indices will enable factor signals to capture the most recent financial and stock price data,” said Ashutosh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Asia Index.

Since the change in ownership, it has intensified its focus on index development. In FY25, it unveiled 20 indices, including differentiated offerings such as the BSE 1000. The company is aiming to recover lost ground after lagging behind NSE Indices in index creation during the final five years of joint ownership.

“In terms of market share, we are way below. The priority is to look at our product profile and launch indices based on discussions with mutual funds. This year, our focus is going to be on launching a lot more indices,” Singh added.