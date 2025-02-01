Budget 2025 impact: Zee Learn, Aptech, education stocks rally up to 6%

Shares of education-related sector, including computer-and-AI (Artificial Intelligence) learning rallied smartly in intra-day deals in Saturday's special trading session on account of the Budget Day, after the finance minister proposed favourable measures.Nirmala Sitharaman in her record 8th consecutive Budget Speech proposed to set-up 5 National Centers of Excellence for skilling with global collaboration, and 3 Centres for Excellence in AI to be set-up with Rs 500 crore outlay. That apart, the finance minister has proposed to add 10,000 seats in medical colleges next year, with an aim take it up to 75,000 seats in the next 5 years.On the bourses, shares of NIIT surged 5.7 per cent to a high Rs 158 and Aptech jumped 4.5 per cent to a high of Rs 165. At 11.40 AM, both the stocks were seen trading with gains of around 3 per cent each.In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent or 300 points at 77,800 and the NSE Nifty 50 index had gained 0.4 per cent at 23,600 levels.Among other education-related stocks, Zee Learn rallied nearly 4 per cent, Global Education and Career Point shares gained over 1 per cent each.