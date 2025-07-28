Monday, July 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

Total income dropped to Rs 14,420.80 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 14,988.38 crore in the year-ago period

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta said the bank has delivered "clean and profitable" results in the June quarter, marking a "robust recovery" from the March quarter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender Indusind Bank on Monday reported a 72 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 604 crore.

Indusind Bank, which is reeling under a slew of issues stemming from alleged irregularities of the management in recognising bad loans and trading reverses, had reported a net profit of Rs 2,171 crore in the year-ago period.

It had reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the preceding March quarter, and the interim management, which has taken over operations of the business after the resignation of leadership including then chief executive Sumant Kathpalia, had said that all the possible impacts are recognised.

 

Total income dropped to Rs 14,420.80 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 14,988.38 crore in the year-ago period. 

The lender's core net interest income also declined to Rs 4,640 crore during the reporting quarter against Rs 5,408 crore.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 572 pts, Nifty at 24,680; SMIDs down 1%; banks, IT, realty dip

IndusInd Bank

RBI grants 1-month extension to IndusInd Bank's committee of executives

Indusind Bank

Pvt sector lender IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 crore via debt, equity

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 7: IndusInd Bank, RVNL, Nykaa, UltraTech Cement

Decline in fee and other income was relatively limited, with the overall number dropping to Rs 2,157 crore from Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio for the lender increased to 3.64 per cent in June against 3.13 per cent in March, but the provisions declined on-quarter to Rs 1,760 crore from Rs 2,522 crore.

IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta said the bank has delivered "clean and profitable" results in the June quarter, marking a "robust recovery" from the March quarter.

"The Committee of Executives has ensured seamless continuity and effective execution during this phase. The Bank has taken decisive action on legacy issues, strengthened governance, and enhanced operational controls," he said.

The overall capital adequacy of the lender stood at 16.63 per cent as of June 30, and included a core buffer of 15.48 per cent.

Indusind Bank shares closed 2.62 per cent down at Rs 802.15 on BSE ahead of the results announcement, as against a 0.70 per cent correction on the benchmark Sensex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Listed private life insurers see moderation in Ulip business in Q1premium

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

India's top IT services firms wrap up Q1 with single-digit topline growth

real estate, realty firms

Lodha Developers Q1FY26 results: Profit grows 42% to Rs 674 crore

Topics : IndusInd Bank Q1 results Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon