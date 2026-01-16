Federal Bank share price surges over 9% as net profit, NII rise in Q3FY26

Federal Bank share price today: Federal Bank shares jumped over 12 per cent on Friday after reporting an increase in net profit and net interest income in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

Federal Bank share price rose as much as 9.24 per cent to ₹269.25, the highest level since December 31, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The scrip rebounded from a five-day losing streak on Friday.

In the last 12 months, Federal Bank share price has advanced 36.35 per cent, compared to 10.26 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

As of 1:24 PM, Federal Bank share price was trading 8.12 per cent higher at ₹266.90, as compared to 0.12 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Federal Bank share price rise today?

Federal Bank share price rose on Friday as the company reported an increase in net profit and net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26).

The private lender saw its net profit increase 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,041 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to ₹955 crore net profit reported in the similar period of the previous financial year, Federal Bank said in an exchange filing.

The net interest income (NII) also rose 9.1 per cent on year to ₹2,653 crore from ₹2,431 crore reported in Q3FY25. The operating profit increased 10.2 per cent on year to ₹1,729 crore versus ₹1,569 crore.

Federal Bank said its net interest margin was at 3.18 per cent in the third quarter versus 3.11 per cent reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was at 1.72 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) versus 1.83 per cent reported in the preceding quarter (Q2FY26).

Federal Bank said its net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio was at 0.42 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY26), compared to 0.48 per cent reported in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

The debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.45 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 0.51 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The private lender reported that its deposits during the third quarter grew as much as 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.50 trillion. Total advances grew 9 per cent on year to ₹2.65 trillion.