CAMS shares slip 4% on posting weak Q4 results on QoQ basis; Details

CAMS share price: Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) lost 3.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday low at ₹3,666.1 per share on BSE. The stock slipped after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 12:46 PM, CAMS shares were trading 3.07 per cent lower at ₹3,690.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 80,594.29. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,242.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,367.45 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹3,030 per share.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY In the past one year, CAMS shares have gained 16 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

CAMS Q4 results 2025

The company released its Q4 results after market hours on Monday. In Q4, CAMS' net profit stood at ₹114 crore as compared to ₹103.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the net profit declined 9 per cent from ₹124.94 crore in Q3.

Besides, revenue from operations increased 15 per cent to ₹356.16 crore as compared to ₹310.4 crore a year ago. However, it declined 3.6 per cent from ₹369.7 crore in Q3.

According to the filing, CAMS market share by asset under management (AUM) stood at 68 per cent retaining market leadership both by AUM and AMCs serviced (26 out of 51). Its AUM grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Coforge shares jump 7% on announcing Q4 results, dividend, stock split Meanwhile, live SIPs grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.7 Crore in Q4FY25. New SIP registrations were flat Y-o-Y with 86.6 lakh registrations in Q4 (51 per cent growth in FY25 over FY24).

About CAMS

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. Its mutual fund clients include ten of the fifteen largest mutual funds. The company is the market-leading platform and service partner to alternative investment funds and portfolio managers serving over 480 mandates of 200 funds with full-stack digital and fund administration services. The company has also forayed into new areas like Account Aggregator and Central Record-Keeping Agency (CRA) services for National Pension Scheme.