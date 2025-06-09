Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30%

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The New Delhi-based company aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 shares to buy one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹2,44,800 to bid for two lots.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.