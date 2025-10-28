Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Chemicals shares rise on winning ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya

Tata Chemicals shares rise on winning ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya

Tata Chemicals shares rose 2 per cent after a Nairobi court ruled in favour of its unit, terming the ₹783 crore land rate demand arbitrary and illegal

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals | Source: Wikipedia

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd. rose over 2 per cent after the Court of Appeal in Nairobi ruled in favour of its subsidiary, declaring the ₹783 crore (KSh 11.84 billion) land rate demand by the County Government as arbitrary and illegal.
 
The Tata Group company's stock rose as much as 2.08 per cent during the day to ₹912 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 16 this year. The Tata Chemicals stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹908.4 apiece, compared to a 0.43 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:08 AM. 
 
The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tata Chemicals has a total market capitalisation of ₹23,128.05 crore.
 

Tata Chemicals wins ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd., received a favourable ruling from the Court of Appeal, Nairobi, in a long-pending dispute with the County Government of Kajiado, Kenya, over land rate demands.
 
The appellate court, through its order dated October 24, 2025, ruled that the demand raised by the County Government was "arbitrary and illegal" and that TCML was "not obliged to pay the land revenue arrears in the absence of an open and accountable framework for determining the land rates."

Also Read

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata India shares tumble 6% as Q2 earnings miss street's estimates

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee extends fall even amid weakening dollar; opens lower at 88.33/$

Vodafone Idea shares in focus after SC decision on AGR issue

Can Vi stock see more upside after SC's AGR ruling? Analysts weigh in

Supreme Industries share price

Weak Q2 fails to shake analysts' faith in Supreme Industries; here's why

Harini Dedhia

Stacking the deck in your favour in special situations investing

 
As of March 31, 2025, the revised demand stood at ₹783 crore (Kenyan Shillings 11.84 billion). The matter was part of Tata Chemicals’ contingent liabilities disclosed in its books, the company said in a statement.
 
The company said that its management, after obtaining appropriate legal advice, will make a decision on the treatment of this contingent liability in light of the latest court judgment.  ALSO READ | Target @₹7,000: IndiGo set to fly higher as Anand Rathi initiates with Buy

JM Financial starts coverage on Tata Chemicals

Earlier this month, JM Financial initiated coverage on Tata Chemicals, citing strong growth prospects in its soda ash business and strategic operational moves. 
 
JM Financial expects growth to be primarily driven by a recovery in the soda ash business. "Tata Chemicals is set to benefit from a likely improvement in the overall soda ash demand-supply balance and price recovery," the brokerage noted, adding that new-age applications such as EV batteries and solar cell glass, along with industry-wide capacity rationalisation, will further support growth. 
 
Despite promising growth drivers, JM Financial cautioned on potential risks, including “underwhelming ramp-up of new capacities, slower-than-expected recovery in the global soda ash market, and less-than-expected improvement in margins.”
 

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys drag Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25,900

IndiGo

Target @₹7,000: IndiGo set to fly higher as Anand Rathi initiates with Buy

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Hindalco, SBI Life rally up to 44% so far in 2025; market cap near ₹2 trn

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation reports healthy Q2 results; should you buy or sell?

bank, banks

Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 20% in 2 months; here's why

Topics : Markets Tata Chemicals Buzzing stocks Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Chemicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon