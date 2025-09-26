Carysil stock price dips 10% on Trump's 50% tariff; gives clarification

Carysil share price today: Carysil shares came under heavy pressure on Friday, September 26, 2025, slipping as much as 9.60 per cent to an intraday low of ₹768.15.

Donal Trump, via Truth Social, said, “We will be imposing a 50 per cent Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30 per cent Tariff on Upholstered Furniture. The reason for this is the large-scale “Flooding” of these products into the United States (US) by other outside Countries. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”