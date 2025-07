Castrol India shares climb 4% after resolving ₹4,131-crore sales tax case

At 10:25 AM, Castrol India shares were trading at ₹228.20, up by 3.78 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 continued its range-bound trajectory, quoting 25,120.70. So far this year, the shares of the company have witnessed a decent double-digit rise of 11.6 per cent. As per data from the bourses, nearly 9.9 million shares have changed hands on the counter at the time of writing this report.

Castrol India Tax Dispute

Castrol India had received a tax demand order amounting to ₹4,131 crore from MSTD for the period 2007-08 to 2017-18. The dispute was centred around the movement of goods from the company's plants and warehouses in Maharashtra to clearing and forwarding agents (CFA) in other states. The MSTD alleged that these were inter-state sales based on pre-existing customer orders in the destination states.

The company contested the claim and stated that no prior customer orders existed at the time of dispatch and that its tax practices were "legally valid."