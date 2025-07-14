Castrol India shares climb 4% after resolving ₹4,131-crore sales tax case

Castrol India Tax Dispute

Castrol India had received a tax demand order amounting to ₹4,131 crore from MSTD for the period 2007-08 to 2017-18. The dispute was centred around the movement of goods from the company's plants and warehouses in Maharashtra to clearing and forwarding agents (CFA) in other states. The MSTD alleged that these were inter-state sales based on pre-existing customer orders in the destination states.

The company contested the claim and stated that no prior customer orders existed at the time of dispatch and that its tax practices were "legally valid."