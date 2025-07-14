Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capital market stock hits new high, surges 51% from March low; here's why

Capital market stock hits new high, surges 51% from March low; here's why

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a record high of ₹2,388.75, rallied 8% in Monday's intra-day, surpassing its previous high of ₹2,320.28 touched on December 9, 2024 on the BSE.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth share price

 
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a record high of ₹2,388.75, as they surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the brokerage firm reported a strong set of earnings for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 82,155 at 11:22 AM.
 
The stock price of capital market related company was trading higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 15 per cent during the period. It surpassed its previous high of ₹2,320.28 touched on December 9, 2024. The stock has bounced back 51 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹1,586.05 hit on March 13, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
 

Anand Rathi Q1 result performance

 
The April to June quarter (Q1FY26) was another strong quarter for Anand Rathi Wealth, with profit after tax rising 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹94 crore and total revenue increasing 16 per cent to ₹284 crore.
 
The company's asset under management (AUM) reached ₹87,797 crore, up 27 per cent YoY. The management said the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330.
 

Anand Rathi - Management commentary

 
The first quarter saw a sharp rebound in equity markets, with the Nifty advancing 8.5 per cent and the Nifty 500 rising 10.7 per cent, propelled by renewed domestic buying and moderating foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

India’s GDP is expected to grow by 6.6 per cent in FY26, driven by strong domestic demand, government-led capital expenditure, and a robust financial sector. This growth is likely to further increase the number of high net worth individuals (HNIs), and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), creating significant opportunities for the wealth management industry.  ALSO READ | Why did this Aditya Birla group company's stock decline 5% in trade today?

Anand Rathi - Outlook 

 
Emerging markets, particularly in Asia, present a mixed equity market outlook. China's equity markets may face headwinds due to trade policy uncertainties and structural economic adjustments. Conversely, India's markets are expected to benefit from strong domestic demand and public investment, aligning with the country's strong expected GDP growth, Anand Rathi Wealth said in its FY25 annual report.
 
India's equity markets are poised for a positive trajectory, underpinned by robust economic fundamentals, favourable valuations and renewed investor confidence.
 
Considering India's strong economic growth, favourable market valuations and increasing investor inflows, the equity market outlook appears positive. While projections vary, an annualised return exceeding 12 per cent for the Nifty 50 index over the next couple of years appears increasingly plausible, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, despite its strong growth trajectory, the Indian wealth management industry faces several structural challenges. Nevertheless, the medium to long-term outlook remains highly favourable. With India's household financial wealth projected to grow at over 10 - 12 per cent annually, driven by rising incomes and deeper financialisation, the demand for professional wealth management services is expected to rise significantly, Anand Rathi Wealth said in its annual report.  ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio pharmaceutical stock surges 10% in weak market

About Anand Rathi Wealth 

 
Anand Rathi Wealth Limited is among India’s leading wealth management firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy. The company operates across 18 cities in India, has a representative office in Dubai, and is setting up new offices in London and Bahrain.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

