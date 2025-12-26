Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, & CPPIB makes open offer

"With respect to the captioned subject, an Open Offer is being made for acquisition of up to 25,71,71,820 (twenty five crore seventy one lakh seventy one thousand eight hundred and twenty) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5/- (Indian Rupees five only) each ("Equity Shares") representing 26 per cent (twenty six percent) ofthe Equity Share Capital of the Target Company from the Public Shareholders of the Target Company at a price of ₹194.04/- (Indian Rupees one hundred and ninety four and four paise only) per Equity Share by Motion JVCo Limited (the "Acquirer") along with Stonepeak Motion Holdco Limited ("PAC l"), Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V Cayman (AIV I) LP ("PAC 2"), Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V (Lux) (AIV I) SCSp ("PAC 3") and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (6) Inc. ("PAC 4", and along with PAC 1, PAC 2 and PAC 3, "PACs"), in

The offer is being made to all public shareholders (excluding the promoter group and other specified parties) and could amount to a payout of about ₹4,990 crore at the initial offer price, subject to final pricing and full acceptance. The ₹194.04 per share is defined as the initial offer price.