CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

BEAR SPREAD strategy for CDSL stock

Buy CDSL (30-Sept expiry) 1,440 PUT at ₹43 & simultaneously Sell 1,400 PUT at ₹28

Lot size: 475

Cost of the strategy: ₹15 (₹7,125 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹11,875 if CDSL closes at or below ₹1,400 on 30 Sept expiry.

Breakeven point: ₹1,425

Risk-reward ratio: 1:1.67

Approx margin required: ₹24,000

Rationale:

We saw long unwinding in CDSL stock on Thursday, indicated by a decrease in Open Interest (OI) of 6 per cent, along with a fall in share price by 3 per cent yesterday.

The primary trend in the stock has become weak as it fell below its 200-day EMA.

Further, CDSL share price has broken down on the daily chart from the upward sloping trendline.

Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing weakness in the current downtrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. ============= Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.