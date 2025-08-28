Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Mangal Electrical shares listed at ₹558 per share on the BSE, a discount of ₹3 per share or 0.53 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹561 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company’s shares began trading at a discount of ₹5 per share, or 0.89 per cent lower, at ₹556 per share.

The listing of Mangal Electrical's IPO was largely in line with street expectations. Ahead of the official debut, its unlisted shares were trading at a discount of ₹3 per share, or 0.53 per cent below the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

Mangal Electrical IPO details

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹533 to ₹561, with a minimum application size of 26 shares. The subscription window remained open from August 20 to August 22.

Mangal Electrical received a favourable response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 9.46 times, as per NSE data. The basis of allotment was finalised on August 25, and the issue price was set at ₹561 per share — the upper end of the price band.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. A portion of the funds will also go toward capital expenditure, including civil works to expand the company’s Unit IV facility in Reengus, located in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Additional proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.