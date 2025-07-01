BEL share price up 3%, hits record high on ₹528-cr order win; do you own?

Bharat Electronics share price today: Shares of Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit a new high of ₹435.95, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the Navratna defence public sector undertaking (PSU) company secured additional orders worth ₹528 crore.

In the past month, BEL has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent, as compared to 2.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The stock has bounced back 73 per cent from its April month low of ₹252.25 on the BSE.

Secures orders worth of around ₹4,000 crore in June 2025

In the month of June 2025, BEL has secured four orders amounting to ₹3,973 crore.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, BEL announced that the company secured additional orders worth ₹528 crore since the last disclosure on June 20, 2025. Major orders received include Radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares, services etc, BEL said. On June 20, 2025, BEL secured additional orders worth ₹585 crore for fire control and sighting system for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc. Earlier, on June 5, the company received orders from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata totally valued at ₹2,323 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of base and depot spares for the missile systems on Indian Naval ships.

Further, on June 4, BEL bagged additional orders worth ₹537 crore for communication equipment, advanced composite communication system for ship, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, services etc. Meanwhile, on June 6, 2025, BEL announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics towards the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in line with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance. BEL FY26 outlook BEL expects FY26 new orders at ₹55,000 crore (₹27,000 crore ex QRSAM) and minimum revenue growth of 15 per cent with a 27 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin (versus 23-25 per cent FY25 guidance). Capex/R&D was guided at ₹1,000/1,600 crore with 90 per cent of revenue from defence. Revenue growth guidance is a minimum 15-17 per cent and 20 per cent long-term, which in analysts’ view reflects improving visibility (exports/higher domestic demand) based on the proven competitive edge post recent developments (combat deployment).

Potential orders for BEL include the QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile), next-generation corvettes, and spares for the LRSAM (Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile), Atulya and Shakti electronic warfare systems. The long-term pipeline includes the Akash, Project Kusha air defense system and SDR (software defined radios), largely led by requirements from the army. Operation Sindoor showcased its technological prowess, enhancing its global credibility and export potential. As a trusted government partner in defence electronics, BEL leverages India's indigenisation push, with its order book projected to hit ₹1 trillion by FY26F. BEL's proven execution and strategic edge make it a compelling buy, with a target price of ₹459, based on a 44× P/E applied to the forecasted FY27F EPS of Rs 10.4, according to analysts at InCred Equities.